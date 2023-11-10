Proposed smoking ban would improve UK public health – but tobacco industry opposition could be a major roadblock
By Phil Chamberlain, Deputy Director of the Tobacco Control Research Group, University of Bath
Allen Gallagher, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Department of Health, University of Bath
In his speech on Tuesday, King Charles III outlined what measures the government plans to introduce to cut smoking rates and create a smoke-free generation in England.
Among the measures the government hopes to introduce as part of its new tobacco and vapes bill are plans to restrict sales of e-cigarettes so they’re less accessible to children and young people, as well as exploring the possibility of a new duty on vapes.
But perhaps the most notable of these measures are plans to introduce…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, November 10, 2023