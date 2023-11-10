Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cricket World Cup 2023: what it'll take for South Africa to win

By Mogammad Sharhidd Taliep, Associate Professor, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. After being banished from the international game in 1970 because of apartheid policies, the country began…The Conversation


© The Conversation
