Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Halt mass detentions and deportations of Afghan refugees

By Amnesty International
The Government of Pakistan must immediately halt the continued detentions, deportations and widespread harassment of Afghan refugees, said Amnesty International today. “Thousands of Afghan refugees are being used as political pawns to be returned to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan where their life and physical integrity could be at risk amidst an intensified crackdown on human rights and […] The post Pakistan: Halt mass detentions and deportations of Afghan refugees appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel/OPT: Amnesty petition demanding ceasefire to end civilian suffering backed by more than one million signatures
~ How India’s increasing online scams are threatening the digital landscape
~ The High Court has decided indefinite detention is unlawful. What happens now?
~ Visa-free travel for Africans: why Kenya and Rwanda have taken a step in the right direction
~ European Commission greenlights EU candidacy for Georgia
~ EU Foreign Ministers Should Urge UAE Rights Progress Ahead of COP28
~ We're in a new COVID wave. What can we expect this time?
~ Why are dead and dying seabirds washing up on our beaches in their hundreds?
~ About 1 in 6 older Australians experiences elder abuse. Here are the reasons they don't get help
~ Russia: Inadequate Response to Antisemitism in North Caucasus
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter