Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Visa-free travel for Africans: why Kenya and Rwanda have taken a step in the right direction

By Alan Hirsch, Research Fellow New South Institute, Emeritus Professor at The Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance, University of Cape Town
President William Ruto of Kenya recently announced that Kenya’s borders would be open to visitors from the entirety of Africa, with no visas required, by the end of 2023. He said

When people cannot travel, business people cannot travel, entrepreneurs cannot travel, we all become net losers.

A few days later, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda followed suit,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
