We're in a new COVID wave. What can we expect this time?

By James Wood, Professor, epidemiological modelling of infectious diseases, UNSW Sydney
Bette Liu, Associate Professor and NHMRC Career Development Fellow, UNSW Sydney
Katie Louise Flanagan, Infectious Diseases Specialist and Clinical Professor, University of Tasmania
Stuart Turville, Associate Professor, Immunovirology and Pathogenesis Program, Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney
This is expected to be the smallest Omicron wave so far. But eligible older and vulnerable people are still recommended to have a booster.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
