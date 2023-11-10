Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Inadequate Response to Antisemitism in North Caucasus

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A mob at an airfield of the airport in Makhachkala, Russia, where they had come to confront Jewish passengers arrived on a flight from Tel Aviv, October 30, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo (Berlin, November 9, 2023) – Russian authorities have failed to respond adequately to a series of antisemitic acts, some of them violent, in several republics in Russia’s North Caucasus region in late October 2023 that left the region’s small Jewish population in fear, Human Rights Watch said today. These acts included an attack on an airport by a mob hunting for Israeli passengers on a flight…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We're in a new COVID wave. What can we expect this time?
~ Why are dead and dying seabirds washing up on our beaches in their hundreds?
~ About 1 in 6 older Australians experiences elder abuse. Here are the reasons they don't get help
~ SUV and ute sales slowed due to NZ's Clean Car Discount – expect that to reverse under a new government
~ Maine voters don't like their electric utilities, but they balked at paying billions to buy them out
~ 'I have no rights': what happens to stateless people in Australia after the High Court's ruling?
~ Perth's Optus Stadium has drawn more consumer anger after the outage. Another case of the 'stadium curse'?
~ Perimenopause usually begins in your 40s. How do you know if it has started?
~ Will Saturn's rings really 'disappear' by 2025? An astronomer explains
~ Abortion rights victories show this issue is unlikely to fade in 2024 elections − 3 things to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter