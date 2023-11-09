Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Farmers or foragers? Pre-colonial Aboriginal food production was hardly that simple

By Michael Westaway, Australian Research Council Future Fellow, Archaeology, School of Social Science, The University of Queensland
Alison Crowther, Senior Lecture in Archaeology, The University of Queensland
Nathan Wright, Lecturer in archaeology, University of New England
Robert Henry, Director, Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation, The University of Queensland
Rodney Carter, Traditional Owner, Indigenous Knowledge
For a decade, debate has raged over Dark Emu’s account of Aboriginal agriculture. But ancient food production in Australia is more complex than labels like farming or hunter-gathering suggest.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
