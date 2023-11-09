Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The war in Gaza opens up new opportunities for China in the Middle East

By Shaun Narine, Professor of International Relations and Political Science, St. Thomas University (Canada)
The Israeli attack on Gaza is undermining the West’s international standing, offering opportunities for China to enhance its regional and global diplomatic influence.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Abortion rights victories show this issue is unlikely to fade in 2024 elections − 3 things to know
~ 5 Aussie musicals you might not have heard of – but really should see
~ Farmers or foragers? Pre-colonial Aboriginal food production was hardly that simple
~ A new theory linking evolution and physics has scientists baffled – but is it solving a problem that doesn't exist?
~ 'Thank you for making me feel smart': will a new campaign to raise the status of teaching work?
~ Overwhelmed by group chat messages? You're not alone
~ Australia has long viewed the Pacific as a place of threats that must be contained. It's time for this mindset to change
~ Friday essay: if the world's systems are 'already cracking' due to climate change, is there a post-doom silver lining?
~ The unsafe Safeguard Mechanism: how carbon credits could blow up Australia's main climate policy
~ Smashing the 'concrete ceiling': Black women are still missing from corporate leadership
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter