Suella Braverman: why the home secretary can't force the police to cancel a pro-Palestine march

By John Fox, Senior Lecturer in Police Studies, University of Portsmouth
The UK home secretary, Suella Braverman, has reached new heights with her criticism of the Metropolitan police over its handling of pro-Palestinian marches. In an op-ed for the Times, reportedly not cleared by Number 10, Braverman accused police of a double standard, treating left-wing marches more leniently than right-wing ones.

In recent weeks, hundreds of thousands of people have marched through London in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
