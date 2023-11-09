Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Landmark Australian Ruling Rejects Indefinite Immigration Detention

By Human Rights Watch
In a landmark decision on Wednesday, Australia's high court ruled that indefinite immigration detention is unlawful. The decision overturns a 2004 ruling that held that noncitizens without visas could be detained indefinitely, so long as the government intended to remove them as soon as "reasonably…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
