Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cranberries can bounce, float and pollinate themselves: The saucy science of a Thanksgiving classic

By Serina DeSalvio, Ph.D. Candidate in Genetics and Genomics, Texas A&M University
Cranberries are a staple in U.S. households at Thanksgiving – but how did this bog dweller end up on holiday tables?

Compared to many valuable plant species that were domesticated over thousands of years, cultivated cranberry (Vaccinium macrocarpon) is a young agricultural crop, just as the U.S. is a young country and Thanksgiving is a relatively new holiday. But as a plant scientist, I’ve learned…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why more food, toiletry and beauty companies are switching to minimalist package designs
~ Chechnya's boss and Putin’s foot soldier: How Ramzan Kadyrov became such a feared figure in Russia
~ Exposing plants to an unusual chemical early on may bolster their growth and help feed the world
~ People dig deeper to fact-check social media posts when paired with someone who doesn't share their perspective – new research
~ As national political omens go, Republicans sought middle ground on abortion in Virginia − and still lost the state legislature
~ With government funding running out soon, expect more brinkmanship despite public dismay at political gridlock
~ What is the rule of proportionality, and is it being observed in the Israeli siege of Gaza?
~ Ghanaians don't trust the police. A criminologist on what needs to be done about it
~ Ubuntu offers lessons in how to treat people with disabilities – a study of Bomvana rituals
~ Tourists are returning to South Africa – but the sector will need to go green to deal with the country's electricity crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter