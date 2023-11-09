Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ubuntu offers lessons in how to treat people with disabilities – a study of Bomvana rituals

By Nomvo Dwadwa-Henda, Postdoctoral Fellow at the Africa Centre for HIV/Aids Management, Stellenbosch University
Research shows that people with disabilities have always been largely excluded and marginalised in societies across the world.

Over time, the language used to describe disability has generally become more positive and inclusive. Many activists advocate for the use of “people/persons with disabilities” and not the “handicapped”…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
