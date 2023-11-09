How autistic parents feel about breastfeeding and the support they receive – new research
By Aimee Grant, Senior Lecturer in Public Health and Wellcome Trust Career Development Fellow, Swansea University
Catrin Griffiths, Research Officer, Swansea University
Kathryn Williams, PhD Candidate, Cardiff University
Surprisingly little is still known about autism and breastfeeding. A few years ago, we reviewed all of the research evidence and found limited information about the experiences of autistic parents – beyond highlighting that the sensory differences when breastfeeding could be very challenging for them. We also found that communication by health professionals didn’t always meet the needs…
- Thursday, November 9, 2023