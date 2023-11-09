Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: When Labor states don't dance to the Albanese government's tune

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Infrastructure is always a vexed issue. The program is full of pork barrelling, whoever is in power. Even when that’s not involved, what to build and when it should be built is often contested.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UK announces AI funding for teachers: how this technology could change the profession
~ Israel: why the brand boycotts probably won't make much difference
~ Morocco’s earthquake aftermath: artisans in Marrakech’s old medina face uncertain future – podcast
~ Offering oil and gas licences every year distracts from the challenge of winding down UK North Sea
~ Remembrance Day: five beautiful novels about war commemoration
~ 'News overload': how a constant stream of violent images affects your brain
~ Explainer: what is the 'core network' that was crucial to the Optus outage?
~ Skulls in Ukraine reveal early modern humans came from the East
~ How Balzac created the myth of the spinster
~ Ukraine: War’s Toll on Schools, Children’s Future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter