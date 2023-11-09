Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Remembrance Day: five beautiful novels about war commemoration

By Ann-Marie Einhaus, Associate Professor of Modern and Contemporary Literature, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Alexandra Peat, Research Fellow, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Every autumn, the UK participates in an astonishing commemorative practice: the annual charity drive of the Poppy Appeal. From its origins during the first world war to the purple poppy commemorating animals in wartime, the artificial poppy has become a fragile but enduring symbol of remembrance.

Writers of fiction have frequently turned to ephemeral objects like the poppy (that is, fragile and disposable ones)…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grattan on Friday: When Labor states don't dance to the Albanese government's tune
~ UK announces AI funding for teachers: how this technology could change the profession
~ Israel: why the brand boycotts probably won't make much difference
~ Morocco’s earthquake aftermath: artisans in Marrakech’s old medina face uncertain future – podcast
~ Offering oil and gas licences every year distracts from the challenge of winding down UK North Sea
~ 'News overload': how a constant stream of violent images affects your brain
~ Explainer: what is the 'core network' that was crucial to the Optus outage?
~ Skulls in Ukraine reveal early modern humans came from the East
~ How Balzac created the myth of the spinster
~ Ukraine: War’s Toll on Schools, Children’s Future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter