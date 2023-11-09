Tolerance.ca
Skulls in Ukraine reveal early modern humans came from the East

By Eva-Maria Geigl, Directrice de recherche CNRS, Université Paris Cité
Thierry Grange, Directeur Scientifique Adjoint CNRS INSB Génétique Génomique Bioinformatique, Université Paris Cité
Genetic analysis of two skull fragments dating back almost 40,000 years shows that our species colonised Europe from the east and interbred with our Neanderthal cousins.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
