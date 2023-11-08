Tolerance.ca
It's hard to find a surrogate in Australia. But heading overseas comes with risks

By Ezra Kneebone, PhD Candidate, Monash University
Karin Hammarberg, Senior Research Fellow, Global and Women's Health, School of Public Health & Preventive Medicine, Monash University
Kiri Beilby, Course Coordinator (Graduate Diploma of Reproductive Science), Monash University
Surrogacy offers the chance of parenthood for those who can’t carry a pregnancy for medical or social reasons.

In a surrogacy arrangement, a surrogate gives birth to a baby for the intended parents to raise. Most intended parents are heterosexual or gay couples, but single people can also use surrogacy to have a child.

In the 2021–2022 financial year, 213 Australian babies were born through international surrogacy – an arrangement between Australian intended parents…The Conversation


