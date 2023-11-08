Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to never get a speeding fine again — and maybe save a child's life

By Matthew Mclaughlin, Adjunct Research Fellow, The University of Western Australia
Courtney Babb, Lecturer in Urban & Regional Planning, Curtin University
Paul Roberts, Associate Professor and Deputy Director, Western Australian Centre for Road Safety Research, The University of Western Australia
Most drivers admit to speeding and it’s causing an increasing number of deaths on our roads. Using intelligent speed assist technology can reverse this deadly trend.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
