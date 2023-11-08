Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

APEC: Press China’s Xi on Human Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok, Thailand, November 19, 2022.  © 2022 Athit Perawongmetha/AP Photo (San Francisco, November 8, 2023) – United States and foreign leaders who meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his upcoming visit to the United States should confront him about his government’s intensifying assault on human rights, Human Rights Watch said today. Xi is expected to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco on November 14-15, 2023, and engage in meetings with…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ It's hard to find a surrogate in Australia. But heading overseas comes with risks
~ How to never get a speeding fine again — and maybe save a child's life
~ Hockey organizations need to address the psychological impacts of team trauma, not just the physical ones
~ If NZ's new government wants a simple fix to improve child poverty, here’s what it should do
~ Interlinking tunnels, hidden explosives and civilian casualties: the Israel-Hamas war enters a precarious new phase
~ UN Committee Criticizes US Record on LGBT Rights
~ How animals get their skin patterns is a matter of physics – new research clarifying how could improve medical diagnostics and synthetic materials
~ Do you think you have a penicillin allergy? You might be wrong
~ When do kids learn to read? How do you know if your child is falling behind?
~ Is capitalism dead? Yanis Varoufakis thinks it is – and he knows who killed it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter