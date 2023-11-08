Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Committee Criticizes US Record on LGBT Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An activist wears the transgender pride flag as a counter protest during a rally in favor of a ban on gender-affirming health care legislation at the Missouri Statehouse in Jefferson, US, March 20, 2023. © 2023 Charlie Riedel/AP Photo In its review of the United States’ record on civil and political rights, the United Nations Human Rights Committee (HRC) condemned a flood of discriminatory state legislation restricting the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people. The United States ratified the International Covenant on Civil and Political…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
