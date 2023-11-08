When do kids learn to read? How do you know if your child is falling behind?
By Tina Daniel, Researcher and Lecturer, Australian Centre for the Advancement of Literacy, Australian Catholic University
Signy Wegener, Lecturer, Australian Centre for the Advancement of Literacy, Australian Catholic University
Learning to read is one of the most important parts of early schooling. But there is ongoing and arguably increasing concern too many Australian children are falling behind in reading.
This year’s NAPLAN results alarmingly show almost one in three Australian children don’t meet the expected standard in Year 3.
What are the expectations around when children learn to read and how should their progress be monitored?
When do children start…
