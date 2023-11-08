Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

International reaction to Gaza siege has exposed the growing rift between the West and the Global South

By Jorge Heine, Interim Director of the Frederick S. Pardee Center for the Study of the Longer-Range Future, Boston University
At the United Nations and elsewhere, the response by the US and Western Europe to evens in Israel and Gaza have been out of step with that of governments in Africa, South America and Asia.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fewer insects hitting your car windscreen? Here's why
~ How we're building the world's biggest optical telescope to crack some of the greatest puzzles in science
~ Government's pandemic catch-up tutoring programme is still failing to meet the mark
~ Three images that show wartime photographs can have greater impact than the written word
~ 'Beauty' in architecture can't be enforced -- but design competitions could help architects strive for it
~ Football fans fighting food poverty: how a 'lifesaving' mobile pantry scheme spread across the country
~ How Saudi Arabia’s unchallenged 2034 World Cup bid could weaken Fifa’s human rights demands
~ Breast cancer prevention drug approved for post-menopausal women in the UK – here's how it works
~ The kids are alright: Aspiring political staffers are altruistically motivated
~ Israel/OPT: Horrifying cases of torture and degrading treatment of Palestinian detainees amid spike in arbitrary arrests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter