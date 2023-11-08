Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Government's pandemic catch-up tutoring programme is still failing to meet the mark

By Helena Gillespie, Associate Pro Vice Chancellor for Student Inclusion and Professor of Learning and Teaching in Higher Education, University of East Anglia
A government scheme to help children catch up with schooling they missed during the pandemic is still struggling to help those most in need.

A recent independent evaluation of the National Tutoring ProgrammeThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fewer insects hitting your car windscreen? Here's why
~ International reaction to Gaza siege has exposed the growing rift between the West and the Global South
~ How we're building the world's biggest optical telescope to crack some of the greatest puzzles in science
~ Three images that show wartime photographs can have greater impact than the written word
~ 'Beauty' in architecture can't be enforced -- but design competitions could help architects strive for it
~ Football fans fighting food poverty: how a 'lifesaving' mobile pantry scheme spread across the country
~ How Saudi Arabia’s unchallenged 2034 World Cup bid could weaken Fifa’s human rights demands
~ Breast cancer prevention drug approved for post-menopausal women in the UK – here's how it works
~ The kids are alright: Aspiring political staffers are altruistically motivated
~ Israel/OPT: Horrifying cases of torture and degrading treatment of Palestinian detainees amid spike in arbitrary arrests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter