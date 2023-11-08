Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three images that show wartime photographs can have greater impact than the written word

By Lucy O'Sullivan, Assistant Professor in Modern Languages (Spanish), University of Birmingham
Pippa Oldfield, Senior Lecturer in Photography, Teesside University
This article contains images that some may finding distressing, including of torture.

“Images are worth a thousand words. These images may be worth a million.” US secretary of state Antony Blinken’s response to being shown graphic images of the victims of Hamas’s recent massacre raises an important question about whether photographs are more powerful than words in conveying the brutality of war.

Since the announcement of its


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
