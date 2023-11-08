Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Football fans fighting food poverty: how a 'lifesaving' mobile pantry scheme spread across the country

By Jack Sugden, Senior Lecturer in Sport Governance and Law, Liverpool John Moores University
Christopher Faulkner, Senior Lecturer in Sport Business, Liverpool John Moores University
It’s 9am in December on Tiber Square, a community space at the centre of one of Liverpool’s most diverse postcodes. The temperature is -5°C. Braving the cold, a small crowd is forming, sharing jokes amid anxious glances at the square’s frozen floor. Their concern is warranted. Given the icy surface, it is unlikely the community food pantry will be going ahead as normal.

Anticipation builds as the mobile pantry arrives, a purple van embossed with the logo of Fans Supporting Foodbanks (FSF) – a red and blue hand clasped to indicate the unity of rival Everton (blue) and Liverpool (red)…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fewer insects hitting your car windscreen? Here's why
~ International reaction to Gaza siege has exposed the growing rift between the West and the Global South
~ How we're building the world's biggest optical telescope to crack some of the greatest puzzles in science
~ Government's pandemic catch-up tutoring programme is still failing to meet the mark
~ Three images that show wartime photographs can have greater impact than the written word
~ 'Beauty' in architecture can't be enforced -- but design competitions could help architects strive for it
~ How Saudi Arabia’s unchallenged 2034 World Cup bid could weaken Fifa’s human rights demands
~ Breast cancer prevention drug approved for post-menopausal women in the UK – here's how it works
~ The kids are alright: Aspiring political staffers are altruistically motivated
~ Israel/OPT: Horrifying cases of torture and degrading treatment of Palestinian detainees amid spike in arbitrary arrests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter