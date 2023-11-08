Football fans fighting food poverty: how a 'lifesaving' mobile pantry scheme spread across the country
By Jack Sugden, Senior Lecturer in Sport Governance and Law, Liverpool John Moores University
Christopher Faulkner, Senior Lecturer in Sport Business, Liverpool John Moores University
It’s 9am in December on Tiber Square, a community space at the centre of one of Liverpool’s most diverse postcodes. The temperature is -5°C. Braving the cold, a small crowd is forming, sharing jokes amid anxious glances at the square’s frozen floor. Their concern is warranted. Given the icy surface, it is unlikely the community food pantry will be going ahead as normal.
Anticipation builds as the mobile pantry arrives, a purple van embossed with the logo of Fans Supporting Foodbanks (FSF) – a red and blue hand clasped to indicate the unity of rival Everton (blue) and Liverpool (red)…
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 8, 2023