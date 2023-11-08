Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Saudi Arabia’s unchallenged 2034 World Cup bid could weaken Fifa’s human rights demands

By David McGillivray, Professor in Event and Digital Cultures, University of the West of Scotland
In 2010, Qatar was awarded the rights to host the 2022 Fifa men’s World Cup. It marked the culmination of the small, oil-rich gulf nation’s long-term strategy to diversify its economy and strengthen its international standing through investment in sport, culture and tourism.

However, from the moment the hosting rights were awarded until the event’s conclusion in December 2022, the Qatar World Cup was marred by controversies. These controversies included allegations…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fewer insects hitting your car windscreen? Here's why
~ International reaction to Gaza siege has exposed the growing rift between the West and the Global South
~ How we're building the world's biggest optical telescope to crack some of the greatest puzzles in science
~ Government's pandemic catch-up tutoring programme is still failing to meet the mark
~ Three images that show wartime photographs can have greater impact than the written word
~ 'Beauty' in architecture can't be enforced -- but design competitions could help architects strive for it
~ Football fans fighting food poverty: how a 'lifesaving' mobile pantry scheme spread across the country
~ Breast cancer prevention drug approved for post-menopausal women in the UK – here's how it works
~ The kids are alright: Aspiring political staffers are altruistically motivated
~ Israel/OPT: Horrifying cases of torture and degrading treatment of Palestinian detainees amid spike in arbitrary arrests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter