Human Rights Observatory

Global: States must call for an immediate ceasefire at Paris Humanitarian Conference to ensure safe delivery of aid in Gaza

By Amnesty International
As heads of state prepare to gather on 9 November 2023 for an international humanitarian conference in France, hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, to discuss the situation of the civilian population and to coordinate aid for the people of the occupied Gaza Strip, Amnesty International’s Secretary General, Agnès Callamard, said: “More than two million people […] The post Global: States must call for an immediate ceasefire at Paris Humanitarian Conference to ensure safe delivery of aid in Gaza appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


