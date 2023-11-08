Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Digital Blackout: Systematic censorship of Palestinian voices

By Dima Samaro
During the continuous Gaza bombardment and worsening humanitarian crisis, Palestinians face a communication blackout and tech censorship, hindering access to crucial information and the documentation of human rights violations.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
