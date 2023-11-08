Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should I have children? Join The Conversation for a live panel discussion in London

By Grace Allen, Education and Young People Editor
Avery Anapol, Commissioning Editor, Politics + Society
Should I have children? This is one of the toughest questions many of us in our 20s and 30s will ask ourselves in life, and answering it looks different for everyone.

In articles published over the next few weeks, our Quarter Life series will explore the many factors that influence the choice of whether or not to have children – from fertility, to climate change, to the cost of living, and societal pressures. At the end of the month, join us for a live, in-person panel discussion featuring academic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trinidad & Tobago's state telecommunications provider is hacked, raising questions about data protection laws
~ Digital Blackout: Systematic censorship of Palestinian voices
~ How effective are public service announcements? Three scholars weigh in
~ Resources to save 'every creeping thing of the earth' are limited. What would Noah do?
~ Want a healthier lawn? Instead of bagging fall leaves, take the lazy way out and get a more environmentally friendly yard
~ Ketamine can rapidly reduce symptoms of PTSD and depression, new study finds
~ Latter-day Saints lawsuits raise questions over Mormon tithing – can churches just invest funds members believe are for charity?
~ Fresh water is a hidden challenge − and opportunity − for global supply chains
~ We blurred the gender of soccer players and had people rate their performances − with surprising results
~ In Gaza, the underground war between Israeli troops and Hamas fighters in the tunnels is set to begin
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter