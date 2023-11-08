Tolerance.ca
Ketamine can rapidly reduce symptoms of PTSD and depression, new study finds

By C. Michael White, Professor of Pharmacy Practice, University of Connecticut
The analysis shows that ketamine may start relieving symptoms of PTSD within one day, but it is still unclear how long the effects last and how many injections are needed to maintain benefits.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
