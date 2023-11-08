Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fresh water is a hidden challenge − and opportunity − for global supply chains

By Dustin Cole, Assistant Professor of Supply Chain Management, Auburn University
Reports of lengthy shipping delays for vessels traveling through the Panama Canal this year have highlighted the critical but often overlooked role that fresh water plays across global supply chains. Drier than normal conditions in Panama, brought on by El Niño, have left the region drought-stricken and water levels in the locks that feed the canal lower than normal. This has led to fewer ships being able to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trinidad & Tobago's state telecommunications provider is hacked, raising questions about data protection laws
~ Digital Blackout: Systematic censorship of Palestinian voices
~ Should I have children? Join The Conversation for a live panel discussion in London
~ How effective are public service announcements? Three scholars weigh in
~ Resources to save 'every creeping thing of the earth' are limited. What would Noah do?
~ Want a healthier lawn? Instead of bagging fall leaves, take the lazy way out and get a more environmentally friendly yard
~ Ketamine can rapidly reduce symptoms of PTSD and depression, new study finds
~ Latter-day Saints lawsuits raise questions over Mormon tithing – can churches just invest funds members believe are for charity?
~ We blurred the gender of soccer players and had people rate their performances − with surprising results
~ In Gaza, the underground war between Israeli troops and Hamas fighters in the tunnels is set to begin
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter