Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do you like snakes, lizards and frogs? Why herpetology might be the career for you

By Hiral Naik, PhD candidate: School of Animal, Plant and Environmental Sciences, University of the Witwatersrand
We are so fortunate to share the world with a huge diversity of creatures. For me, some of the most fascinating are reptiles and amphibians. Collectively called herpetofauna, reptiles and amphibians are ectotherms; they rely on external sources to regulate their body temperature.

A person like me who works with these groups of animals is called a herpetologist. Among the reptiles and amphibians, my special interest is in snakes. I’ve always been interested in reptiles, from the days when I…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
