Israel, Palestine and the Labour party history that has made Keir Starmer's position so difficult

By James Vaughan, Lecturer in International History, Aberystwyth University

I said: “I found the British still very emotional about Palestine. Why?” And he said: “It’s associated, don’t you think with partisanship with one side or the other. I can’t think of any colony or mandate that was as demanding intellectually and emotionally as Palestine.

These were the words of Harold Beeley, Middle East adviser to Labour foreign secretary Ernest Bevin, as described in an interview with author Hadara Lazar.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
