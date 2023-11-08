Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Even the air in Moldova seems to tremble in suspense over the Russian aggression in Ukraine

By Metamorphosis Foundation
Protests, disinformation campaigns, and economically unsubstantiated restrictive measures are some of the tactics that official Moscow uses against Moldova. UNHCR data indicates that Moldova is hosting over 100,000 refugees from Ukraine and other countries.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Former climate minister Greg Combet on Australia's mission to reach net-zero
~ The words that helped wrongly convict Kathleen Folbigg
~ 'Clear change in Australia's attitude': what mattered most to China about Anthony Albanese's visit
~ The Conversation wins a Telstra business award for producing journalism that builds community
~ Research exposes plantation giant Socfin's role in deforestation and displacement of Indigenous communities in Nigeria and Ghana
~ With rising mental health problems but a shortage of services, group therapy is offering new hope
~ Sleep apnoea can be scary. But here's what happened when First Nations people had a say in their own care
~ Kandinsky at the Art Gallery of New South Wales: a precious gem of a show celebrating the transformative power of art
~ In a crisis, Optus appears to be ignoring Communications 101
~ Optus blackout explained: what is a ‘deep network’ outage and what may have caused it?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter