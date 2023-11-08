Tolerance.ca
'Clear change in Australia's attitude': what mattered most to China about Anthony Albanese's visit

By Jingdong Yuan, Associate Professor, Asia-Pacific security, University of Sydney
Beijing focused on the shared interests and identities between China and Australia, emphasising the enduring importance of the bilateral economic relationship.The Conversation


