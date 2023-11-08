Tolerance.ca
Sleep apnoea can be scary. But here's what happened when First Nations people had a say in their own care

By Yaqoot Fatima, Associate Professor, UQ Poche Centre for Indigenous Health, The University of Queensland
Daniel Sullivan, Research Fellow, UQ Poche Centre for Indigenous Health, The University of Queensland
Romola Bucks, Pro Vice Chancellor (Health and Medical Science) & Director of the Raine Study (rainestudy.org.au), The University of Western Australia
Roslyn Von Senden, Senior Project Officer, UQ Poche Centre for Indigenous Health, The University of Queensland
Shannon Edmed, Research Fellow, Institute for Social Science Research, The University of Queensland
Poor sleep deprives First Nations people of the chance to connect with culture. So they co-designed a sleep apnoea program they’d actually use.The Conversation


