Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kandinsky at the Art Gallery of New South Wales: a precious gem of a show celebrating the transformative power of art

By Sasha Grishin, Adjunct Professor of Art History, Australian National University
Vasily Kandinsky (1866-1944) was a pioneer of abstract art. His paintings have not aged and appear contemporary and relevant to us now.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Conversation wins a Telstra business award for producing journalism that builds community
~ Research exposes plantation giant Socfin's role in deforestation and displacement of Indigenous communities in Nigeria and Ghana
~ With rising mental health problems but a shortage of services, group therapy is offering new hope
~ Sleep apnoea can be scary. But here's what happened when First Nations people had a say in their own care
~ In a crisis, Optus appears to be ignoring Communications 101
~ Optus blackout explained: what is a ‘deep network’ outage and what may have caused it?
~ Who will write the rules for AI? How nations are racing to regulate artificial intelligence
~ 26 years ago, Howard chose fossil fuels over the Pacific. What will Albanese choose?
~ Gaza: Israeli Ambulance Strike Apparently Unlawful
~ What drives people to panic buy during times of crisis: A new study sheds light on the psychology of consumers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter