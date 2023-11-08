Who will write the rules for AI? How nations are racing to regulate artificial intelligence
By Fan Yang, Research fellow at Melbourne Law School, the University of Melbourne and the ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making and Society., The University of Melbourne
Ausma Bernot, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Australian Graduate School of Policing and Security, Charles Sturt University
How can the world regulate AI? Europe’s comprehensive approach, China’s tightly targeted laws, and America’s dramatic executive order hint at three ways forward.
- Tuesday, November 7, 2023