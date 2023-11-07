Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

26 years ago, Howard chose fossil fuels over the Pacific. What will Albanese choose?

By Wesley Morgan, Research Fellow, Griffith Asia Institute, Griffith University
In 1997, John Howard chose expansion of Australian fossil fuels over Pacific concerns about climate change. Will Albanese finally mend the rift?The Conversation


© The Conversation -
