Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: Israeli Ambulance Strike Apparently Unlawful

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People gather around an ambulance damaged in a strike in front of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on November 3, 2023.  © 2023 Momen Al-Halabi/AFP via Getty Images (Jerusalem) – The Israeli military’s strike on a marked ambulance just outside of Gaza City’s al-Shifa hospital on November 3, 2023, was apparently unlawful and should be investigated as a possible war crime, Human Rights Watch said today. Video footage and photographs taken shortly after the strike and verified by Human Rights Watch show a woman on a stretcher in the ambulance and at least 21 dead or injured…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What drives people to panic buy during times of crisis: A new study sheds light on the psychology of consumers
~ It’s Time to Support Africa’s Maternal Community Health Workers
~ Russians not collectively to blame for Ukraine war: Human rights expert
~ Overcoming the climate crisis with trade-based strategies
~ Egypt's strongman president faces election amid economic slump and popular anger over inaction on Gaza
~ Seeing histories of forced First Nations labour: the 'Nii Ndahlohke / I Work' art exhibition
~ AI-generated faces look just like real ones – but evidence shows your brain can tell the difference
~ Over the past six years, governments proposed launching over one million satellites, but where will they all go?
~ How unionization is empowering Jamaican domestic workers to demand decent work
~ I've had enough of Sad Bad Girl novels and sensationalised trauma – but I'm hungry for complex stories about women
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter