Luminous 'mother-of-pearl' clouds explain why climate models miss so much Arctic and Antarctic warming
By Katrin Meissner, Professor and Director of the Climate Change Research Centre, UNSW, UNSW Sydney
Deepashree Dutta, Postdoctoral Research Associate, University of Cambridge
Martin Jucker, Lecturer in Atmospheric Dynamics, UNSW Sydney
Back when there were Arctic alligators and turtles, ‘polar stratospheric clouds’ kept their world warm. Research suggests these clouds contribute to the ‘missing warming’ in climate models.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 7, 2023