Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The rise and fall of antibiotics. What would a post-antibiotic world look like?

By Allen Cheng, Professor in Infectious Diseases Epidemiology, Monash University
Antibiotics have been around for less than a century. But as resistant bacteria become increasingly difficult to treat, we risk a greater number of deaths from infections.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Overcoming the climate crisis with trade-based strategies
~ Egypt's strongman president faces election amid economic slump and popular anger over inaction on Gaza
~ Seeing histories of forced First Nations labour: the 'Nii Ndahlohke / I Work' art exhibition
~ AI-generated faces look just like real ones – but evidence shows your brain can tell the difference
~ Over the past six years, governments proposed launching over one million satellites, but where will they all go?
~ How unionization is empowering Jamaican domestic workers to demand decent work
~ I've had enough of Sad Bad Girl novels and sensationalised trauma – but I'm hungry for complex stories about women
~ By reviewing the name of the Baden-Powell Award, Scouts Australia is grappling with its colonial past
~ Researchers warn we could run out of data to train AI by 2026. What then?
~ Only 1.5% of students swapped fields due to the 'Job-ready Graduates' fee changes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter