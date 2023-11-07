Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Supreme Court considers whether to uphold law that keeps guns out of the hands of domestic abusers

By Morgan Marietta, Professor of Political Science, University of Texas at Arlington
Should it be legal to take away the guns of people who are under a domestic violence protective order, which aims to shield victims from their abusers?

That’s the question posed in one of the biggest cases of the current Supreme Court term, focused on the limits of individual gun rights, which will be argued before the justices today.

The case, U.S. v. Rahimi, comes in the wake…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa's universities aren't training future civil servants for what the country needs
~ British king acknowledges colonial atrocities in Kenya – here's what could happen next
~ Israel-Hamas war: there is an important difference between a humanitarian pause and a ceasefire
~ ADHD drug shortages are affecting patients in the UK – here's why they're happening
~ Longer sentences? Overcrowded UK prisons are already failing society
~ 'Conversion therapy': UK government kicks ban down the road – and there's a major problem with what's been proposed so far
~ Bletchley declaration: international agreement on AI safety is a good start, but ordinary people need a say – not just elites
~ How to know if your employer is serious about helping you find purpose in your work
~ Frontotemporal dementia: we discovered a brain fold that may delay onset of symptoms
~ Boom in space tourism threatens to boost the amounts of space junk and climate emissions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter