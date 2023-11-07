South Africa's universities aren't training future civil servants for what the country needs
By Mashupye Herbert Maserumule, Professor of Public Affairs, Tshwane University of Technology
Busani Ngcaweni, Visiting Adjunct Professor, School of Governance, University of the Witwatersrand
Robert Nkuna, Professor of Practice, North-West University
If public administration education is designed and delivered poorly, it sets a course for the systematic destruction of state capability.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 7, 2023