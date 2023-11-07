Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Israel-Hamas war: there is an important difference between a humanitarian pause and a ceasefire

By Malak Benslama-Dabdoub, Lecturer in law, Royal Holloway University of London
The Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer, has come under fire from members of his own party for refusing to call for a ceasefire in the Hamas-Israel war, instead pushing for a humanitarian pause in the conflict. As a result, 50 Labour councillors have quit the party. The controversy raises the question of the difference…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
