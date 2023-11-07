Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Extreme weather may help invasive species outcompete native animals – new study

By Harry Shepherd, Postdoctoral Research Associate, King's College London
Non-native species appear to be better able to resist extreme weather, threatening native plants and animals and potentially creating more favourable conditions for invasive species under climate change. That’s the conclusion of a new study in the scientific journal Nature Ecology and Evolution.

Wildfires, droughts, heavy rainfall and storms are all increasing, and predicted to become more frequent throughout the next…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
