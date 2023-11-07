Tolerance.ca
Israel/OPT: Hamas and other armed groups must release civilian hostages and treat all captives humanely

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International reiterates its call for the immediate and unconditional release of all civilian hostages, some of them children, who have been held in the occupied Gaza Strip for a month after being abducted by Hamas and other armed groups on 7 October. Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Israel in recent […] The post Israel/OPT: Hamas and other armed groups must release civilian hostages and treat all captives humanely appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
