Draft “Pandemic Treaty” Fails to Protect Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A resident from the Alexandra township gets tested for COVID-19 in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 29, 2020. © 2020 Jerome Delay/AP Photo (New York) - World Health Organization (WHO) member states should push for clear commitments to human rights protections in the text of a draft “pandemic treaty” being negotiated on November 6-10, four rights organizations said today. The current draft fails to enshrine core human rights standards protected under international law, most notably the right to health and the right to benefit from scientific progress, therefore risking…


