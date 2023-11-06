Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Philippine Journalist Shot Dead Live on Air

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Juan Jumalon during his radio show, Calamba, Misamis Occidental, Philippines. © 94.7 Gold FM Calamba/Facebook The murder was brazen and swift: two men entered the home of Juan Jumalon in the town of Calamba in the southern Philippines while the radio journalist was broadcasting live on his on Sunday morning show on 94.7 Gold FM. News reports said that one of the gunmen held a member of Jumalon’s household staff at gunpoint while the other barged into the studio and fatally shot the journalist. Screengrabs from video of the shooting, which was livestreamed on Facebook…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
