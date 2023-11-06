How the pandemic permanently altered college towns
By Xiaodan Pan, Associate Professor, John Molson School of Business, Concordia University
Isaac Elking, Associate Professor of Supply Chain Management, University of Houston-Downtown
John-Patrick Paraskevas, Assistant Professor of Supply Chain Management, University of Tennessee
Universities are more than just halls of learning; they are vibrant ecosystems and often the beating heart of the towns they reside in. Their reach goes beyond academia and plays a significant role in shaping the local economies of North American college towns.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic affected college towns profoundly. In doing so, the pandemic highlighted the…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 6, 2023